Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,294 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADS. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

