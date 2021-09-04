ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $67.44 on Friday. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

