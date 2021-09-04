Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $158,467. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,974,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,625,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after buying an additional 400,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,336,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

