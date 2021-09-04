Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. began coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aker Carbon Capture ASA presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Aker Carbon Capture ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $2.59 on Friday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.