Akash Network Price Reaches $3.79 on Top Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Akash Network has a total market cap of $292.12 million and $1.14 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $3.79 or 0.00007590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00151452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00190278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.53 or 0.07839089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,801.89 or 0.99705903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.41 or 0.00993840 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 155,319,800 coins and its circulating supply is 77,055,615 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.