agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Up 6.8%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.31 and last traded at $37.31. Approximately 563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 648,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $220,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

