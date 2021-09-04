Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.15

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.15 and last traded at C$21.12, with a volume of 85814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$20.09 price objective on Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.19.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.06.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.3018741 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

