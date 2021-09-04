Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,395,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 35,961 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

