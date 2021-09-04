Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$6.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advantage Energy traded as high as C$5.51 and last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 240103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.33.

AAV has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.89.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.17.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5378947 EPS for the current year.

About Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

