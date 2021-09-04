Adshares 1-Day Volume Tops $169,534.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00003055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $23.97 million and $169,534.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,605,940 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

