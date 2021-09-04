Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will post $3.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $16.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

NYSE ADNT opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. Adient has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Adient by 334.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

