ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,522,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,161,000 after buying an additional 213,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

