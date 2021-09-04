Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $356,764.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,936.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.81 or 0.07737501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.38 or 0.00425300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $707.37 or 0.01416545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00138138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.55 or 0.00732043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.42 or 0.00607618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.95 or 0.00400405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005965 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

