Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $212.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $211.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.30.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $177.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

