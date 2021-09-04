Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Wayfair by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,169,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Wayfair by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1,400.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $273.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.80.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

