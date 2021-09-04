Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 13,188 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,188 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in BCE were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BCE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BCE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $52.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

