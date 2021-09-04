Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.13

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.13 and last traded at $68.13, with a volume of 1388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.63.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.48.
The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHC)
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
Featured Story: Dual Listing
