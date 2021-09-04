Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.13

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.13 and last traded at $68.13, with a volume of 1388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

