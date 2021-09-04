AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to announce sales of $1.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. AC Immune reported sales of $1.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $42.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $81.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $98.68 million, with estimates ranging from $86.80 million to $110.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 13.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,600 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 51.4% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,763,000 after buying an additional 1,237,923 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the second quarter worth about $2,986,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AC Immune by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AC Immune by 223.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 185,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

