AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.74. 3,005,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,560. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 41.64. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,061,069 shares of company stock worth $340,716,933.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 32.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.