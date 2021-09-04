927 Shares in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Bought by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at $61,363,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at $54,966,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,660,000 after buying an additional 762,474 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in CIT Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,148,000 after buying an additional 531,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 1,722.1% in the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 308,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 291,502 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

NYSE:CIT opened at $55.02 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.