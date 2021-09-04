$904.34 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to announce sales of $904.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $893.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $925.01 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $744.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 513,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. 396,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,929. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

