7,532 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,532 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,692,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,739,000 after buying an additional 531,187 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,538,000 after buying an additional 210,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,429,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.82.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.