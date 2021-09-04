$73.31 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report sales of $73.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.02 million to $77.60 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $76.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $303.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $324.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $334.86 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $366.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $41.55. 55,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,953. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $48.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

