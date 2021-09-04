69,807 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 69,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,000. Mondelez International comprises 0.3% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,149,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,509,000 after purchasing an additional 369,492 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 623,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. 5,360,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,303. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

