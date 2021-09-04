6,845 Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 56.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 70,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 133,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $43.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $62.72.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

