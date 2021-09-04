6,571 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,571 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after buying an additional 1,544,339 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $40,600,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Nutanix by 19.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after buying an additional 569,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $14,677,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,723,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NTNX opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

