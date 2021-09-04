$65.06 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report sales of $65.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.85 million and the lowest is $63.90 million. Heska reported sales of $56.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $257.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.30 million to $259.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $288.11 million, with estimates ranging from $276.10 million to $294.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

HSKA stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.28. The stock had a trading volume of 24,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,665. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heska has a 52 week low of $93.26 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,412.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.89.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heska by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Heska by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $1,762,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

