$586.01 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report $586.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $575.03 million to $596.98 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $447.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

CCO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. 1,040,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,491. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.63.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

