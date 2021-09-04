$58.89 Million in Sales Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will report $58.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $40.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $215.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $233.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $282.79 million, with estimates ranging from $252.37 million to $333.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $383.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

