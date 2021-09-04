568,925 Shares in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Acquired by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 568,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,197,000. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF makes up about 4.9% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKAG opened at $49.83 on Friday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41.

