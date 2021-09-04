$543.97 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to post $543.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $545.93 million and the lowest is $542.00 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $363.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 256,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,584. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $256,259.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

