5,100 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $206,186,000. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Roblox stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.00. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 634,302 shares of company stock worth $53,573,956.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

