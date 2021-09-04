5,003 Shares in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,883,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,932,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,233,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,468,000.

NASDAQ:SBEAU opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

