4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES 1-Day Volume Tops $221,725.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $221,725.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 80.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00122229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00798768 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.