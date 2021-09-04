494 Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,213,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,217,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. McAdam LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,725.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $84.31 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

