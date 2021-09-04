4,765 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $928,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,172.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 317,460 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 85,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,612 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

