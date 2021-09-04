$475.63 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce $475.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.90 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $474.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $63,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $170,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,397 shares of company stock valued at $977,665. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. 474,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,181. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 263.80 and a beta of 1.56. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

