$47.98 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report $47.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.15 million and the lowest is $43.90 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $73.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $213.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.88 million to $242.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $210.60 million, with estimates ranging from $197.49 million to $223.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRE shares. Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.59. 366,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -106.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

