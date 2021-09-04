$47.54 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will announce $47.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the lowest is $46.79 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $48.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $232.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.58 million to $234.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $250.83 million, with estimates ranging from $223.15 million to $279.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSUR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSUR stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $805.78 million, a P/E ratio of 159.86 and a beta of -0.30. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

