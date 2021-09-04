3,661 Shares in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,607,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 324,377 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $7.42 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

