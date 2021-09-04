3,637 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $79.83 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $81.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.85.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

