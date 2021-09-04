36,297 Shares in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,297 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 115.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 283,968 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 99.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 353,296 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 237.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 24,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth about $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:SXC opened at $7.06 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.23 million, a PE ratio of 706.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

