34,017 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,174,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,414,000 after purchasing an additional 89,912 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 276,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 39,496 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 40,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of WY stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

