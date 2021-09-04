$30.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce $30.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.30 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $28.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $124.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $129.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,299 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INBK opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

