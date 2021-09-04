$3.85 Million in Sales Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report $3.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.80 million and the highest is $3.90 million. QuickLogic reported sales of $1.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $12.90 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $17.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,712 shares of company stock valued at $40,148 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QuickLogic by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 45,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,349. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.43.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

