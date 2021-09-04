2,918 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

