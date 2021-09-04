27,064 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 747.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.93. The stock had a trading volume of 88,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $102.07.

