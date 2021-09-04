$256.60 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report sales of $256.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.50 million. CONMED reported sales of $237.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company.

CNMD stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.45. 158,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,731. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.34. CONMED has a 1-year low of $69.60 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $571,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,988 shares of company stock worth $1,601,504. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,863,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,704,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,648,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in CONMED by 3.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,733,000 after buying an additional 61,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CONMED by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,591,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 8.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,248,000 after buying an additional 67,266 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

