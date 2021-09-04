23,795 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,795 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in AECOM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in AECOM by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

NYSE:ACM opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

