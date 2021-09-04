2,140 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bio-Techne by 202.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,808 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,695 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $513.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 147.86, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $521.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $473.04 and its 200 day moving average is $428.43.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.